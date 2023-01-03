Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission:6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro Board Community: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue.