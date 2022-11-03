Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District special budget meeting: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 5:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-Op Conference Room, 7 Canal Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88341493053?pwd=MWdaQ2taMkhQRWU4QXYrTklqY3VxQT09 (Meeting ID: 883 4149 3053 / Passcode: QGK5cu).
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).