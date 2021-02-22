Today Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 4 p.m., via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. via using Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Preferred Siting Subcommittee: Subcommittee of the Brattleboro Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89721125154?pwd=U2F6c2huTFdMcUFleSthcXNxNmpQdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 897 2112 5154; Passcode: 299080).
Conservation Commission: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).
Select Board: Informational meeting on warned articles and budget, and Meet the Candidates, 7 p.m. via conference call at 623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).
Broadband Committee: 7 p.m. via toll-free dial-in at 877-309-2073, passcode 865-556-541, followed by #. You can also connect by video: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865556541.
West River Modified Union Education District Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85273253858?pwd=ZDFMZkRuYTIvVW5tSHFKS01TUVN4dz09 (Meeting ID: 852 7325 3858; Passcode: Mb72mM). The Board meeting will recess at 6:30 p.m. for a remote Public Information Meeting on the proposed FY ’22 budget at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81886181528?pwd=dEs0eHR1eWxPa1hhcDFqMWxxQ0VxZz09 (Meeting ID: 818 8618 1528; Passcode: aFqE4d).
Wilmington Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656863027 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 876 5686 3027).
Wilmington Select Board: Pre-Town Meeting informational hearing, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89816968938 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 898 1696 8938; Passcode: 459040).
Tuesday Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99954964185?pwd=NnUzWTk1QVhFMDd1SjBQWWorY1p4dz09 (Meeting ID: 999 5496 4185; Passcode: 590pVQ).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788128621 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 788-128-621).
Halifax
Select Board: Informational meeting on highway budget and other Town Meeting topics. 7 p.m. via conference call at 623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).
Thursday
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. Meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +1-929-205-6099,,7814490827#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).
Friday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87005382158 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0538 2158; Passcode: 12261753).
Saturday