Today Brattleboro

Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 4 p.m., via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).

Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. via using Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).

Preferred Siting Subcommittee: Subcommittee of the Brattleboro Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89721125154?pwd=U2F6c2huTFdMcUFleSthcXNxNmpQdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 897 2112 5154; Passcode: 299080).

Conservation Commission: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).

Select Board: Informational meeting on warned articles and budget, and Meet the Candidates, 7 p.m. via conference call at 623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).

Broadband Committee: 7 p.m. via toll-free dial-in at 877-309-2073, passcode 865-556-541, followed by #. You can also connect by video: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865556541.

West River Modified Union Education District Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.

Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85273253858?pwd=ZDFMZkRuYTIvVW5tSHFKS01TUVN4dz09 (Meeting ID: 852 7325 3858; Passcode: Mb72mM). The Board meeting will recess at 6:30 p.m. for a remote Public Information Meeting on the proposed FY ’22 budget at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81886181528?pwd=dEs0eHR1eWxPa1hhcDFqMWxxQ0VxZz09 (Meeting ID: 818 8618 1528; Passcode: aFqE4d).

Wilmington Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656863027 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 876 5686 3027).

Wilmington Select Board: Pre-Town Meeting informational hearing, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89816968938 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 898 1696 8938; Passcode: 459040).

Tuesday Brattleboro

Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99954964185?pwd=NnUzWTk1QVhFMDd1SjBQWWorY1p4dz09 (Meeting ID: 999 5496 4185; Passcode: 590pVQ).

Rockingham

Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).

Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788128621 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 788-128-621).

Halifax

Select Board: Informational meeting on highway budget and other Town Meeting topics. 7 p.m. via conference call at 623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).

Thursday

Halifax

Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. Meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +1-929-205-6099,,7814490827#.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facilities: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).

Friday

Brattleboro

Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87005382158 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0538 2158; Passcode: 12261753).

Saturday

Townshend

West River Community Project: 4 p.m. annual meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81260913733?pwd=cmFkc3FoOUN1am1JblBFeXNKc2oyQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 812 6091 3733; Passcode: 239835).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

