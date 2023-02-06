Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the District Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83915321558?pwd=UmNBWHB3aElFV3NGUGh3akN3NjYrUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 1532 1558 / Passcode: 3XQc32).
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 5:30 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85881957015?pwd=N0NUbnI1dEFnRkMyNW8zSm9sV2taZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 8195 7015 / Passcode: 032957).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning meeting, 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the library’s quiet reading room.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Selectboard: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 630 p.m. at Vernon Town Hall and by Zoom. The Board of Civil Authority, made up of Select Board members and Justices of the Peace, will have a reorganizational meeting at 615 p.m.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 12:30 p.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88971290882?pwd=dWQvMHkwU3JQK0VoSm43RUFOSElGdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 889 7129 0882 / Passcode: 35w86h).
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6:15 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union Middle/High School.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Charter Revision Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.