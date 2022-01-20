Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Thursday

Brattleboro

Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Saturday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 11:00 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83549379347?pwd=L0EzWWRSWk8zQTczOHNBM3VZb1d4QT09 (Meeting ID: 835 4937 9347; Passcode: 597778).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.