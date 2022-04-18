Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Fire Department and Golden Cross: Community forum, 6 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88529303838 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 2930 3838 / Passcode: 12261753).
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode: Village).
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District: Budget/regular meeting, 6 p.m. at Wardsboro School and remote.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:45 p.m. executive session to discuss contracts, followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District: Special joint meeting with the Westminster School Board, 6:30 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at www.wnesu.org/.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307) or call +1 646-876-9923.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board / Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.