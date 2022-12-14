Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Executive Committee Board: 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83897161093?pwd=N3hFczBub2x5Z3Z5R0lSTzB3Wktsdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 838 9716 1093 / Passcode: Ezga3E).
Select Board Special Meeting: 6:15 p.m. at Select Board Meeting Room, Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV) Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Wilmington
Bylaw Steering Committee: 4 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87500688720?pwd=eFFsRXJZOE9YK1UxNmtRUDZYVVFsUT09 (Meeting ID: 875 0068 8720 / Passcode: 499396).