TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88517876782?pwd=Mmp4MVhDcUFPSFZzZjVna3g1dmRMQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 885 1787 6782 / Passcode: 6zbq7s).
BCTV Board of Directors: 6 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
THURSDAY
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.