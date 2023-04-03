TODAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. at the WSESU Central Office and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2568608879?pwd=ZVNDYUl3UzVuZUlYOWw4Y0lVU2xjdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 256 860 8879 / Passcode: UZv3LM).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. at the WSESU Central Office, 23 Green St, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89611915437?pwd=ekljcnBVZk40N2xTa3ZjckN5WW1RZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 896 1191 5437 / Passcode: 0AstiZ).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Dover / Wardsboro
River Valleys Union Education District: Transportation Committee, 10 a.m. remote.
River Valleys Union Education District Board: 6 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
Rockingham
Rockingham Town School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85881957015?pwd=N0NUbnI1dEFnRkMyNW8zSm9sV2taZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 8195 7015 / Passcode: 032957).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Cemetery Commission: 9 a.m. at Halifax Town Office, 246 Branch Road, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09.
Select Board: 6 p.m. at Halifax Town Office, 246 Branch Road, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Selectboard/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Planning Office on the Second Floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.