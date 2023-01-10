Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).

Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86933129509?pwd=alV0ZkwwVmVWditxTXlmNTJISGZ3dz09 (Meeting ID: 869 3312 9509 / Passcode: qC4SrJ)

Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom (see link for Finance Committee meeting).

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6:00 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81800343444?pwd=YUF3VFVuNklnSnJrdkZxd0JIbndhUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 818 0034 3444 / Passcode: MM4H4C).

Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Muncipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Wilmington

Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88368184457?pwd=RWVJbW9vYlFJV2YycWpseG9qR1Vldz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 883 6818 4457 / Passcode: 728912).

Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85431456934?pwd=bFJ2UkF0S0R0MXhVZ0J4UjE1WHhvUT09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 854 3145 6934 / Passcode: 1h3e0L).

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.

Thursday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Board: 5 p.m. executive session via Zoom.

Brattleboro Charter Revision Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230, Main St.

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.

Wilmington

Wilmington Select Board/Cannabis Control Commission: Special meeting, 8:30 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87927394582 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 879 2739 4582 / Passcode: 217217).

Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).

