Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee 5 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81665187756?pwd=T3d4a0NLOTBzZWEralN5Tmh5V1Nkdz09 (Meeting ID: 816 6518 7756 / Passcode: 1qx00x).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87008094618?pwd=TkRMTWF5VzhFTjd1d2htSS9HOVVqZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0809 4618 / Passcode: VBT1a0).
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 9 a.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Special School Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Special Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99563729168?pwd=VXlnRk8rM2xLMDNpTEVWbXJCbXZYUT09 (Meeting ID: 995 6372 9168 / Passcode: fdmk30).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the BUHS MultiPurpose Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84123255026?pwd=enhSSjgrS3dnNkh2WC9kN2s2T1dDQT09 (Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026 / Passcode: yp18aa).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Thursday
Wilmington
Cemetery Commissioners: 4:30 p.m. at 18 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.