Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86289283691?pwd=Z2trdHlnZCtlZ0tKaFdYbFBSaGpHZz09 (Meeting ID: 862 8928 3691 / Passcode: c4BnFt).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98512638270?pwd=OTA2LzFiaDA5YzNFdUVMcUNhaHAvUT09 (Meeting ID: 985 1263 8270 / Passcode: 0wjJVw).
Agricultural Advisory Committee: Noon online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).