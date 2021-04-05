Monday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. online at wnesu.org.
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Windham
Windham School Board: 4 p.m. remote meeting.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:15 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95591762471?pwd=aHdKUThSL0t0TXYwMUlTN2J6WjgzQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 955 9176 2471; Passcode: 4MjfmK).
Halifax
Special Selectboard Meeting: 7 p.m. Join with Google Meet meet.google.com/ykg-ecgj-iie or join by phone +1 502-547-4247 (PIN: 366946989).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. viaa Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Selectboard/Sewer Commission: 6 pm via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89543781361 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 895 4378 1361; Passcode: 898191).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
RTM Finance Committee: 11:45 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).