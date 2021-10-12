Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Engagement Room and via Zoom at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.

Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committe, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room.

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. will meet in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82778988165?pwd=OVBuM3crdXNZbGpGTzh4SFBycDRtQT09 or call 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID: 827 7898 8165 / Passcode: 7LcBkN).

Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Halifax

Zoning Board of Adjustment regular meeting: 7 p.m., in Town Office meeting room.

Wilmington

Pettee Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. at the library.

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: Informational event on how a Town Meeting is planned and put together, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86741001528?pwd=bFNmckx0akdVbXhRSFdjNEl5RlFrZz09 (Meeting ID: 867 4100 1528 / Passcode: 220094). Guests include Town Manager Peter Elwell and town attorney Bob Fisher.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88298485670?pwd=VWxnVjRVa3ZLOHpKYnFQUXlVS0tEQT09 (Meeting ID: 882 9848 5670 / Passcode: qx8tcv).

Vernon

Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).

Thursday

Brattleboro

Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Café (outdoor seating area).

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Wilmington

Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.

