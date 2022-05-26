Today
Athens
Special Selectboard meeting: 6 p.m. at the Athens Town Office.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98512638270?pwd=OTA2Lz FiaDA5YzNFdUVMcUNhaHAvUT09 (Meeting ID: 985 1263 8270 / Passcode: 0wjJVw).
Conservation Commission special meeting: 5:15 p.m. to be held remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB 4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).