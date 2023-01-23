Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District: Budget meeting, 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89471398887?pwd=eHN0VzZreGxnVDl0NENsM1h0VG9mdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 894 7139 8887 / Passcode: s5SMri).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover School.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84143024701?pwd=V2pXNlJ2ZXJMNGJ2b2c3dTRxeUZVUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 841 4302 4701 / Passcode: 05yy4Z).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88179670886?pwd=OGtFak92czlZcHppMERvZkJ5QlVHZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 881 7967 0886 / Passcode: 668516).
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09Z RXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85356059605?pwd=cnM3TkpJK3Y3N0ZzeFAyMzR5WENhdz09 (Meeting ID: 853 5605 9605 / Passcode: csb1Xv).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in Planning Services Department Office (Suite 202), Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81931915679?pwd=RkJXZXlSSjFHVUpMempFWTcxaDgrdz09 (Meeting ID: 819 3191 5679 / Passcode: 0VgGBq).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6:15 p.m. remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link for this meeting will be provided by a separate party to those involved in the Executive Session.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 5 p.m. remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link for this meeting will be provided by a separate party to those involved in the Executive Session.
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130
Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.