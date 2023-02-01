Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: Executive meeting, 6 p.m. at Dover School.
Vernon
Select Board Special Meeting: 6:30 p.m. in the Select Board Room on the lower level of the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).
Friday