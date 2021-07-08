Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. at the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green Street, and remotely via zoom: https://zoom.us/j/6710238309?pwd=R3VoNVlTY0lJZXFXRW1Jb29TRklpQT09.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.