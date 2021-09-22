Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Library and via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 4 p.m. at The Dover School.
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 1 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203690621.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dV VQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 5 p.m. in BUHS Room 131 and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84595741029?pwd=MzUvNnArenZnOE9kRU1WTEZIemNhUT09 (Meeting ID: 845 9574 1029; Passcode: YMT7wE).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District special meeting of WNUESD Board (joint meeting with Westminster School Board): 6:30 PM at Grafton Elementary School.
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. at Copeland Barn, 1581 Hanson Road. Remote participation preferred via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099 ,,7814490827#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP Meeting, 5 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.