Today

Marlboro

Marlboro Board Community: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.

Westminster

Westminster School Board budget meeting: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.

Wilmington

Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue.

Brattleboro

Tree Advisory Committee: 3:30 p.m., public hearing of the tree removals at Pliny Park, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).

Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m., public input, if any, concerning the Shade Tree Ordinance, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).

Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m., regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).

