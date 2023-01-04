Today
Marlboro
Marlboro Board Community: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Westminster
Westminster School Board budget meeting: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue.
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 3:30 p.m., public hearing of the tree removals at Pliny Park, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).
Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m., public input, if any, concerning the Shade Tree Ordinance, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).
Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m., regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street).