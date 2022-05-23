Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and via Zoom at https://wnesu.org/joinmeeting.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. (masks are required) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452).
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
Newfane
West River Modified Unified Education District: Elementary LTP meeting, 4 p.m. NewBrook School and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87405569603?pwd=rWeLvS736ckvG5t9jXeA-5jTQuLxFL.1 (Meeting ID: 874 0556 9603 / Passcode: Qws7Wu).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09ZRXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: Executive session, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84171853867?pwd=RjZ4MUwyZzY3RGYzeW8vazRkMlBKZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 841 7185 3867 / Passcode: Y8Kvkj).
Halifax
Halifax Select Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board special meeting: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87571968469?pwd=dHdma2hPc2M5OG5wT2xSWjl4ZnFlQT09 (Meeting ID: 875 7196 8469 / Passcode: 4ZLj7q).
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee Board, 7 p.m. at The Dover School and remote.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98512638270?pwd=OTA2LzFiaDA5YzNFdUVMcUNhaHAvUT09 (Meeting ID: 985 1263 8270 / Passcode: 0wjJVw).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).