TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Trustees of Public Funds: 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, 2nd Floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 pm at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Halifax
Select Board: Special meeting, 8 a.m. site visit at 305 Smith Road
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Charter Revision Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Grafton
Athens Grafton School District Board / WNUESD: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).