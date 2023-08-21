TODAY
Athens
Select Board informational meeting to hear input on the use of the town's ARPA funds: 7 p.m. at the town office.
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy & Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room at 53 Green Street, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2568608879?pwd=ZVNDYUl3UzVuZUlYOWw4Y0lVU2xjdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 256 860 8879 / Passcode: UZv3LM). The WSESD Social Justice Committee will be in attendance.
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning meeting, 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the library's conference room.
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, main floor, and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board Personnel Committee: 5:45 p.m on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Budget Meeting: 9 a.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Technology Committee: 4:30 PM in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85075357560?pwd=ZWtPeDZxMVl6M2FSa0F5WGc2bzlSQT09 (Meeting ID: 850 7535 7560 / Passcode: 931478).