Today

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at on tinyurl.com/yyonrhau (Meeting ID: 817 1258 3743; Passcode: 3qUBih).

Halifax

Zoning Board of Adjustment: 3 p.m. This is a special meeting resulting from the request of the board in regards to the appeal hearing that was held Jan. 4. Board members will meet with Kenneth Draleaus at his property at 746 Moss Hollow Road to discuss plans for a 44’ x 20’ overhang off the front of his barn.

Rockingham School District

Special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9:30 a.m. remote meeting.

Vernon

Vernon Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y294wuj4 (Meeting ID: 950 5296 9874; Passcode: 149043).

Wilmington

Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89988164358 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 899 8816 4358; Passcode: 351413).

Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. for a joint meeting with the Dover Select Board via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y42k3xu9 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 4582 2737; Password: 045044).

Thursday

Rockingham School District

Special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).

Wilmington Select Board & Public Safety Facilities Committee: Joint meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89796244840 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 897 9624 4840; Passcode: 335560).

Friday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships regular meeting: 5 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y5z7x7n8. Or call: 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 859 8191 2297; Passcode: 840315).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

