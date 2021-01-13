Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at on tinyurl.com/yyonrhau (Meeting ID: 817 1258 3743; Passcode: 3qUBih).
Halifax
Zoning Board of Adjustment: 3 p.m. This is a special meeting resulting from the request of the board in regards to the appeal hearing that was held Jan. 4. Board members will meet with Kenneth Draleaus at his property at 746 Moss Hollow Road to discuss plans for a 44’ x 20’ overhang off the front of his barn.
Rockingham School District
Special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9:30 a.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y294wuj4 (Meeting ID: 950 5296 9874; Passcode: 149043).
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89988164358 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 899 8816 4358; Passcode: 351413).
Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. for a joint meeting with the Dover Select Board via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y42k3xu9 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 4582 2737; Password: 045044).
Thursday
Rockingham School District
Special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).
Wilmington Select Board & Public Safety Facilities Committee: Joint meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89796244840 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 897 9624 4840; Passcode: 335560).
Friday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships regular meeting: 5 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y5z7x7n8. Or call: 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 859 8191 2297; Passcode: 840315).