TODAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Mezzanine B room, Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85881957015?pwd=N0NUbnI1dEFnRkMyNW8zSm9sV2taZz09 (Meeting ID: 858 8195 7015 / Passcode: 032957).
TUESDAY
Halifax
Select Board: noon at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
WEDNESDAY
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School, wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Marketing: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119671056?pwd=NkZOSzhMWVNrMVBLRXJNWTNyNmFNZz09 (Meeting ID: 871 1967 1056 / Password: 05356).