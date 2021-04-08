Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union negotiations meeting: 4:30 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org. This meeting is for the WNESU Negotiations Committee to plan for upcoming negotiations and the NEA will not be participating.

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Board Training: 5 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).

Trails Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609).

Friday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Advisory Committee: noon via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2R0P7Cc (Passcode: 721033). You can also call in using your telephone. Find your local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kddG61Z3eZ (Meeting ID: 892 4254 4068).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

