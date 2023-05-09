TODAY
Athens
Selectboard special meeting and budget committee: 7 p.m. at the Town Office.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417970613?pwd=ell6VlpRbXFaRWlwZDdMajhFSTVJZz09 (Meeting ID: 874 1797 0613 / Passcode: KE5v5T).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in WRCC room 194 and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88517876782?pwd=Mmp4MVhDcUFPSFZzZjVna3g1dmRMQT09 (Meeting ID: 885 1787 6782 / Passcode: 6zbq7s).
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Vault Teen Room at the Old School Enrichment Center.
THURSDAY
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 pm at the Wilmington Firehouse, 40 Beaver St.