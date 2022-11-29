Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.