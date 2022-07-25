Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District School Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: meeting cancelled
Planning Commission: meeting cancelled
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Policy and Amendment Committee: 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83779981158?pwd=aUFMQm1MYWZsSWMwSHl5WGRWU0M5UT09 (Meeting ID: 837 7998 1158 / Passcode: Yx6m9c).
Arts Committee: 5 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting room (224 Main Street).
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Open Forum/Community Meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Wednesday