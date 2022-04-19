Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: 5:45 p.m. executive session to discuss contracts, followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 5 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room, 224 Main St.

Grafton

Windham Northeast Union Elementary District: Special joint meeting with the Westminster School Board, 6:30 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at www.wnesu.org/.

Halifax

Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307) or call +1 646-876-9923.

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/ 3dwz98s9 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).

Wilmington

Wilmington Select Board / Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).

Wednesday

Halifax

Halifax School District Work Session: 6 p.m. via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/dhm-jiig-gjx or dial: +1 929-269-1841 PIN: 163 732 948#.

Westminster

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee: 6 p.m. at WNESU Central Office, 5111 US5, and online at wnesu.org.

Thursday

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.

Monday, April 25

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 206 Melrose Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932) or phone 1-888-788-0099.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.