Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3wr3nnx.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Select Board Special Meeting: 4:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Vernon Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road and via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3gFD9XL (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.