Today

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88165110185?pwd=NDVJMTNCN0g0cytwTVcrQ053V0Vadz09 (Meeting ID: 881 6511 0185 / Passcode: 0D9i5C).

Halifax

Halifax School District: 6 p.m. online at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101‬ (Pin: ‪516 922 285‬#).

Thursday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room in the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Executive Committee Weekly Update: 9 a.m. by remote.

