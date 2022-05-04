Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88165110185?pwd=NDVJMTNCN0g0cytwTVcrQ053V0Vadz09 (Meeting ID: 881 6511 0185 / Passcode: 0D9i5C).
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m. online at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101 (Pin: 516 922 285#).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room in the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Executive Committee Weekly Update: 9 a.m. by remote.