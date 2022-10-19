Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 4:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73399492740?pwd=wUe5I8D715C9rqDDbgQZIShxEdihNN.1 (Meeting ID: 733 9949 2740 / Passcode: J4Rn8E).
Human Service Committee: Question and Answers Forum for applicants, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m. in the Halifax Elementary School Library.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Athens
Saxtons River Village Trustees special meeting: 7 p.m. jointly with the Town of Athens at 25 Brookline Road, Athens.
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning meeting, 4:45 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
Board for the Abatement of Taxes: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Board of Civil Authority: Immediately following the abatement hearing, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865-2097-7473).
Westminster
Westminster Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m.