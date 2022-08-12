Monday
Brattleboro
Windham Regional Career Center: Regional Advisory Board, 9 a.m. at WRCC Office, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89204186933?pwd=RGlwbURKeFpOM1pBeUFCdmVVSFJndz09 (Meeting ID: 892 0418 6933 / Passcode: cUHjR0).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Memorial Library.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham School.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.