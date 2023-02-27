TODAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. At the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., at via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82807693282?pwd=RHg3NUF0SFpnTVFGc25ZNkJRdzY0UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 828 0769 3282 / Passcode: 7duXfL).
Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council: 5:15 p.m. at BUHS, Room 133 and online at meet.google.com/zfq-wfcq-iup.
Dover/Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified Education District: Special Australian ballot vote to change Article of Agreement, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dover Town Hall and Wardsboro Town Hall.
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: Regular meeting and Budget Information Night, 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83094665432?pwd=SEljWDJIank0bWpjMWNFUDkwWEUydz09 or call 646-931-3860 (Meeting ID: 830 9466 5432 / Passcode: 73ssns).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: Public meeting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: Executive session, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, 1st floor Conference Room 198E.
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department Office at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Informational meeting, 6 p.m., remote.
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District: Vote count, 6 p.m. at Wardsboro Town Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Wilmington
Listers: 1 p.m. in the Listers Office.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee weekly updates, remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).