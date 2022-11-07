Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Budget meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the community meeting room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09.
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 5 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86745049158?pwd=UHd2SXBxWHA4Ymk0SWQ0cG9YbmpRUT09 (Meeting ID: 867 4504 9158 / Passcode: evwZ0i).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85976317194?pwd=ZkFBRDJhOEd2dDdEWE5aeitYcWJaUT09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 859 7631 7194 / Passcode: 9hb7Km).
Whitingham
Twin Valley Unified Union School District: 6 p.m. at Twin Valley Middle High School, 4299 Vermont Rte 100.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. at the Select Board Meeting Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 3:30 to 5 p.m. remote meeting, call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Community: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.