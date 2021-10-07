Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 5 p.m. in the BUHS Room 131 and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89872389669?pwd=SkNTcUZDbXoxZmZZNjV5TGI0ckE3Zz09.
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. at 175 Country Hill.
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Economic Development Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Road and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679; Passcode: 799590).
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting: noon in the Planning Services Department Conference Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center, or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).