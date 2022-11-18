Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at The Dover School.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Arts Committee: 5 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Community Meeting Room.
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:45 p.m. executive session, 6:15 p.m. regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86123794491?pwd=SEJwRjZBSXp4V2xYNFdjcyszemhsUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 2379 4491 / Passcode: kZ7BKN).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).