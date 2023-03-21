TODAY
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Reorganizational meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Westminster School Board: Reorganizational meeting, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District: Reorganizational meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: Reorganizational meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Selectboard: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Informational Meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 pm at the Town, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 5 p.m. at the library (rescheduled from March 14).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Reorganizational and Regular Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
West River Modified Unified Education District Australian Vote:
Brookline: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookline Town Hall.
Jamaica: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Office.
Newfane: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Newbrook FireHouse.
Townshend: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Windham: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Windham MeetingHouse.