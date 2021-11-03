Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Hybrid meeting on Zoom and in the Select Board meeting room. tinyurl.com/udb57xvw. Meeting ID: 812 9220 5529, Passcode: 997978. Phone attendees dial toll-free at 833-548-0276, 833-548-0282, 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099.
Dummerston
Select Board: 7 p.m. at Community Center
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full Board/Executive Committee, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remotely.
Vernon
Select Board budget meeting: 6:30 p.m., Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom: tinyurl.com/3j3dw885 Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 Passcode: Vernon.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee: 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Wilmington
Board of Listers: Meeting canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. in BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Dummerston
Select Board Budget Work Session: 5:30 p.m. at Community Center
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Exc. Committee meeting, 9 a.m. remotely.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room.