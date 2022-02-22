Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m., Bellows Falls Middle School – Community Room
Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Halifax
Halifax Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307). This meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 15.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Special board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788128621 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 788-128-621).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Budget information meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom, https://www.wsesu.org/wsesd-budget-vote.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88997150289?pwd=RG92Z2dJYWZEc2ZGeU83clFxRSswZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 889 9715 0289 / Passcode: 0DTVu5).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Windham
Windham School Board: Budget information meeting, 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School and remotely.