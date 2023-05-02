TUESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Executive Committee Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Guilford
Select Board special meeting: 6 p.m., 236 School Road, and at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82037310874?pwd=UTNCZXJuQXlEMzVEcG5OZTk5bGJMZz09 (Meeting ID: 820 3731 0874 / Passcode: 716654).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.