Today
Athens
Select Board special meeting: 9:30 a.m. at the Community Center (former elementary school).
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Finance Committee, 3 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81870571414?pwd=Ui8ralVoVGovczRTSWhDcU5rWDBQZz09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 818 7057 1414 / Passcode: Ecx3ET).
Wilmington
Selectboard Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning: 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).