Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The board will enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene the regular meeting at 6:15 p.m., at the Brattleboro Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Vermont Agency of Transportation: Alternatives presentation for replacement of the Town Highway 2 (VT Route 9), Bridge 54 over the Whetstone Brook, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room located in the Municipal Center, at 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board regular meeting: 7 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203690621.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd= TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at The Windham School.
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Library and via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 4 p.m. at The Dover School.
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 1 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203690621.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dV VQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. at Copeland Barn, 1581 Hanson Road. Remote participation preferred via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099,,7814490827#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP Meeting, 5 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.