Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Budget meeting, 5:30 p.m. online at wnesu.org
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Board of Listers: 9 a.m. conference call.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Budget Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y6mpskr4 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 846 7322 1590; Passcode: 619371).
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Budget Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.