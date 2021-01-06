Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Rockingham School Board: Budget meeting, 5:30 p.m. online at wnesu.org

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Board of Listers: 9 a.m. conference call.

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Budget Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.

Thursday

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.

Wilmington

Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y6mpskr4 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 846 7322 1590; Passcode: 619371).

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Budget Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.