Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast District Board: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89081166734?pwd=b3ptbmJIYmYzUmN5SC9sZkEzYTMxdz09 (Meeting ID: 890 8116 6734 / Passcode: sJC8F1).
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 5:15 p.m. executive session in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. No action will be taken.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Finance Committee, 3 p.m. in the Central office and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m. at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101 (Pin: 516 922 285#).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Board of Abatement: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87185374418 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 871 8537 4418 / Passcode: 443735).The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.