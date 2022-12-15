Today
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Saxtons River
Village Trustees special meeting: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vzPXHF (Meeting ID: 845 0298 3773 / Passcode: Village or 7161013) or call in with 1-646-558-8656 to participate.
Westminster
School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School or online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Bylaw Steering Committee: 4 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87500688720? pwd=eFFsRXJZOE9YK1UxN mtRUDZYVVFsUT09 (Meeting ID: 875 0068 8720 / Passcode: 499396).
Friday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Building and Grounds Committee: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512? pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTl NMFJvSTZpdz09.