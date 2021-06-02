Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee meeting: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Vernon
Vernon Planning and Economic Development Commission: Public forum, 6:30 p.m. both in person at the Vernon Recreation Center Picnic Pavilion, 607 Pond Road, and via Zoom. Social distancing and masks required.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. conference call at 425-436-6371 (access code: 865434).
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District: 6 p.m. special board meeting, online at wsesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at 175 Country Hill.
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3i5apKG (Meeting ID: 848 4605 8405; Passcode: 661248).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Economic Development: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3uJCbPz or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 814 0370 9632; Passcode: 353270).
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3c4TF2l or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 883 1912 3586; Passcode: 641843).