Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85387263741?pwd=WmRDU0lnSjRLZWp3MWZDWnJHc284dz09 (Meeting ID: 853 8726 3741 / Passcode: Mb46XX).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85387263741?pwd=WmRDU0lnSjRLZWp3MWZDWnJHc284dz09 (Meeting ID: 853 8726 3741 / Passcode: Mb46XX).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901 / Passcode: 12261753)
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board & Exec. Committee: 7 p.m. at Dover School and remotely.
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854; Passcode: 793307).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board Executive Session: 6 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86177055185?pwd=V1crbFBSalVOWjhGa3dPUG9ncjRlUT09.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities Committee: Postponed to Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Fire House.
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 11 a.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607225167?pwd=OXRLRlNBSW82ekVXUUJxcnpNdXQxdz09.