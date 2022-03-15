Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The Board will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene the business meeting at 6:15 p.m., at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Auditorium and via Zoom at https://keene.zoom.us/j/94352901521 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 943 5290 1521).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Dummerston
Development Review Board: 6 p.m. at the Town Office and via Zoom.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at Vernon Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://keene.zoom.us/j/96251620796 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 962 5162 0796).
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. Email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode: Village).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m., in person and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School and remote.